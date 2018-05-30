Fake parking fines have residents seeing red

The council is warning residents to be wary of a scam involving emailed parking infringement notices.

FORKING out cash to pay a parking fine is enough to sour anyone's day - even more so if you weren't at fault to begin with.

Bundaberg Regional Council is warning locals to be vigilant following reports of suspicious parking infringement notices issued to residents via email.

Health and Regulatory Services spokesman John Learmonth has assured residents the council does not issue infringement notices this way.

"We have received a small number of reports from residents that have received a generic email infringement notice issued by 'City Council',” Cr Learmonth said.

"We believe that these notices are a scam and urge residents not to action any of the requests within the email and to report it to Scamwatch.

"A legitimate Bundaberg Regional Council infringement notice would be clearly identified as being issued by council.

"Any parking infringements are also issued on the spot and not by electronic means.

"If any resident receives an infringement notice that appears suspicious, or does not adequately address the reason the infringement has been issued, I would encourage them to contact council.”

Anyone who believes they have already fallen victim to a scam can report the matter to Policelink on 131 444 for investigation.

Scamwatch is an Australian Competition and Consumer Commission service. Head to scamwatch.gov.au for more.