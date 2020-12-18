Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Crime

Fake number plates cost man a small fortune in fines

Hugh Suffell
18th Dec 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LOWOOD man has been left with a hefty fine after he was intercepted driving with fake number plates.

Lowood Police Officer-in-Charge senior sergeant James Bromley said the 36-year-old male was stopped by police on Forest Hill Fernvale Road at Lowood on Wednesday.

Checks revealed the number plates on his car did not match the vehicle's description, Sergeant Bromley said.

Further checks also revealed the man was driving his silver Ford Falcon unregistered and uninsured.

The driver received three infringement notices totalling $1013 and the fake registration plates were confiscated.

lockyer valley crime lowood police station
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1.45M PROJECT: New school funded for Bundaberg

        Premium Content $1.45M PROJECT: New school funded for Bundaberg

        News YMCA has received funding under a federal grant to establish the school in Bundaberg.

        Meat lovers have spoken and revealed their top butcher

        Premium Content Meat lovers have spoken and revealed their top butcher

        News CELEBRITY chef Matt Preston and the NewsMail have been on the hunt for the...

        CHRISTMAS COCKTAILS: Get into festive spirits with Bundy

        Premium Content CHRISTMAS COCKTAILS: Get into festive spirits with Bundy

        News Whether it’s Bundaberg Rum or Brewed, we’ve got your Christmas Cocktail Menu...

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that...