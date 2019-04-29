Fake names, drink driving, meth and noise in court rounds

Locals have appeared in court for traffic offences.

Faking it

GIVING a false name to police was the first error in judgement Serena Maree Hunt made when stopped by police, having a bong in her car was the second.

Appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today, Hunt pleaded guilty to the two charges.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court it was Hunt's decision to give a fake name to police that subsequently led officers to search her car.

Hunt was fined $300 for each offence and convictions were recorded.

Driver fined

AARON James Clarke came to the attention of police when he failed to stop at a stop sign, but it was his blood alcohol level that landed him in court today.

Pleading guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving, the court heard Clarke blew 0.063 per cent when police breathalysed him.

He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Roundabout wrong

ROBERT James Daniel Lawler told police he was angry at the people he had dropped down the road, moments before he stepped on the pedal and floored it around a roundabout.

He was probably more angry with himself after police confiscated the number plates on his car for 90 days after charging him with wilfully making unnecessary noise.

Lawler pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today, where the court heard police witnessed the car tyres lose traction and squeal after Lawler stepped on the accelerator.

He was fined $450 and warned he would lose his licence if he came before the court again.

Drug-driver fined

RETURNING a positive roadside test for methamphetamine cost Leon John Mobbs $400 after he pleaded guilty to the single charge of drug-driving today.

The court heard Mobbs was stopped by police about 3am.

Mobbs was also qualified from driving for a month as he appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.