Fake legal letter lands angry ex-lover in court

A CASINO man who composed a fake legal letter trying to con $1500 out of his ex-partner following a turbulent break up has found himself before a court.

Reece Bennett, 27, had a dispute with his ex after he claimed she left his Suzuki RM80 dirt bike on the street outside her home for him to collect, and it was stolen.

He reported the theft to police on April 2 this year, and couple of weeks later sent a Facebook message to his ex's mother: "Just letting you know if [she] hasn't paid for the motorbike in 14 days it will be taken to court."

"Iv [sic] been and spoken to Hennigans [sic] solicitors about legal advice we both know she doesn't have a leg to stand on."

On April 20 the woman received an express post letter in her mailbox with a one page document featuring a Casino law firm's letterhead, Clayton Jones Solicitors, with LETTER OF DEMAND written underneath.

The letter demanded she pay $1500 to Bennett for "removing property without consent from owner", and threatened legal proceedings if she didn't pay up.

But the woman immediately contacted the legal firm and was informed they had no part in the letter.

Bennett was duly charged with making, and using, a false document to obtain financial advantage or cause financial disadvantage, and dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

In subsequent police interview the woman told police she had received a stream of calls from the accused at all hours of the day demanding money before the letter was sent.

She also told police Bennett had purchased the bike for $400, not $1500.

Fronting Casino Local Court on Wednesday, a remorseful Bennett pleaded guilty to all three charges.

Magistrate David Heilpern noted the "turmoil" created by the break up of the pair's six year relationship, which included a young child.

"It seems to me that you have a bright future you've got good insight into the problems you are confronting," he told Bennett.

"It seems to me that you do deserve this chance to leave court without a criminal record."

Bennett was found guilty and handed a two year good behaviour bond with no conviction under Section 10 of the Crimes Act.

He left court supported by his parents.