‘Fake Justin Bieber’ accused in court

ARRESTED back in November 2016 and charged in 2017 with more than 900 offences including indecent treatment of children under 16, the ongoing case of a university lecturer accused of impersonating Justin Bieber to get children to send indecent images was back in Ipswich District Court.

Gordon Douglas Chalmers, 44, from Kenmore, a former law lecturer at Queensland University of Technology, did not appear in what was a brief mention on Thursday regarding some legal aspects of the high profile case that is yet to go to trial.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC was delivering his reasons and decisions in an application by the Crime and Corruption Commission to set aside a subpoena regarding access of certain legal documentation as being in the public interest.

No detail was given of exactly what was being sought with Judge Lynch simply referring to the relevant items and page numbers.

Referring to some documents Judge Lynch said the claim of public interest immunity (by the Crime and Corruption Commission) was refused and these documents were to be disclosed (to the defence legal team).

In reference to other material he said the claim of public interest was upheld and the documents to remain sealed.

Then referring to another item Judge Lynch said the claim of public interest immunity is refused with the documents to be disclosed.

He said his reasons would be sent to all parties involved.

It was agreed that emails subject of the claim would be deleted.

Because of legal constraints in Queensland the media/court reporters are not able to get access and unable to detail the precise nature of what was occurring.

Chalmers was charged after officers from The Argos Taskforce, responsible for investigating exploitation of children online, raided his home after an apparent tip-off by international agencies.

The Crown prosecution case will allege he posed as Justin Bieber online and persuaded young fans to send explicit images of themselves.

Charges include making child exploitation material; using a carriage service to procure a child under 16; using a carriage service for child pornography material; and indecent treatment of children under 16.

Chalmers remains held in custody.