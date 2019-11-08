Fake fundraising account set up for tragic waterfall deaths

Townsville woman Sherei Anderson was found dead at Kearneys Falls at Goldsborough after going camping with partner Simon Walker. Picture: Facebook

Townsville woman Sherei Anderson was found dead at Kearneys Falls at Goldsborough after going camping with partner Simon Walker. Picture: Facebook

HEARTLESS scammers have set up a fake fundraising account in the name of a former Gordonvale woman who died in a tragic fall at a Goldsborough waterfall.

Sherei Anderson, 32, and her partner Simon Walker, 24, are believed to have fallen to their deaths at Kearneys Falls last Friday with their bodies discovered by rescuers on Monday night.

Townsville couple Simon Walker and Sherei Anderson were found dead at Kearneys Falls at Goldsborough after going camping. Picture: Facebook

The Townsville couple were on a camping trip after she had just returned from a holiday in Japan.

Ms Anderson's close friend Samantha Ann posted on Facebook yesterday warning friends and family about a fraudulent Go Get Funding page set up under the name "Mark Anderson".

It is understood the fake account then sent messages to her contacts with a link to the fake account.

"Please Do Not fund this page as it is not a legitimate page," she posted.

"We have already contacted the website to have it removed but it may take several hours.

"At this stage there has nothing been approved by family but will advise if this changes."

Kearneys Falls at Goldsborough

Mr Walker's mother Beryl replied to the post: "Unbelievable how low people will stoop to pray on people's vulnerability."

Ms Ann also penned a heartbreaking tribute to her "best friend but mostly … my rock and my ultimate role model".

"I honestly don't know how to do life without you so for now I'm choosing to not accept this new reality," she wrote.

Mr Walker's family, who arrived in Cairns earlier this week, have confirmed his funeral will be in Cloncurry next Friday, November 15.