FAKE CASH: Business owners warned to check customer money

Resident Lyndell Schmid said she was handed this counterfeit $20 note at the markets on Januray 12.

Resident Lyndell Schmid said she was handed this counterfeit $20 note at the markets on Januray 12.

POLICE are urging business owners to check money notes after a woman was handed counterfeit cash at Agnes Water markets last week.

A resident who didn't want to be named said she was handed a counterfeit $20 note at the markets on January 12.

The note (pictured) looks almost identical to the Australian $20 note however the giveaway is the large blue and bold foreign writing.

The texture of the note meant it could easily be ripped. She said said it was "sneakily hidden" in between two other $20 notes.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said some counterfeit cash was obvious but other notes could be harder to detect.

The spokesman said businesses should check the quality of large value notes being used for low value purchases.

The spokesman said business owners should also be checking the cash they are handing back to customers.

In November 2019 QPS warned Gladstone residents of counterfeit money circulating in the region after a large police bust on November 8 in Biloela.

"Despite large foreign text printed on them, the counterfeit notes (were) good quality and feel compared to genuine currency," a QPS spokesman said at the time.

"A local business reported one of the $50 counterfeit notes, after it had been passed on to them.

"It is understood up to $2,000 may be circulating in the Gladstone area."

The Reserve Bank of Australia sets out a guide for detecting counterfeit cash and how to deal with it if you come across it.

For older notes, counterfeit cash can be detected by checking if the window part of the note is clear or using a UV light to see if the note features fluoresce.

For new notes, a person should tilt the note to a "rolling colour effect" on the shiny animal featured or again, a UV light.

Other indicators are the plastic feel of an authentic note - the note should return back to shape after it is scrunched up.

The RBA urges people to limit their handling of the counterfeit note and store it in an envelope.

A person should note any details of how they came across the note and report it to police immediately.

Anyone who has any information to offer police about counterfeit notes are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.