‘Fairytail’ ending for PTSD dog and owner

A BELOVED pooch that mysteriously vanished from a northern suburbs home seven days ago has been reunited with its owner.

Former serviceman Brenton Lawrence thought he'd never see three-year-old bull mastiff Brian again.

But the pair came face-to-face on Wednesday after six "sleepless nights", with Brian acting like his "casual self" after disappearing from Uleybury last Thursday. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"People reckon they picked him up off the side of the road near the house," Mr Lawrence, 54, told The Advertiser.

"For a while there I didn't think I was going to get him back.

"(But) he just walked in the yard just like he walked out."

Video of the duo's heartwarming reunion has been shared more than 25,000 times on social media.

Brenton Lawrence with Brian. Picture: Brenton Lawrence.

Mr Lawrence, who rescues and rehabilitates native animals at his home, suffers from severe PTSD after serving in the Australian Army. He said Brian helps him stay calm in difficult times.

"We'll spend time together and hang out," he said

"Brian's already had treats. He's got a thing about dried cow's ears. He loves crunching into them. He's had two already."

Last April, Big Issue magazine vendor Ruth Reidy was reunited with Fifi the Chihuahua - the tiny dog who was stolen in Rundle Mall.

Police found Fifi at a home in Richmond on April 19 and arrested a woman, charging her with theft.