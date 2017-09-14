Fairymead swimmers start season in perfect fashion

Connor Simms, Jaime Kruger, Macson Cottle and Jordan Smith did well at the short course titles in NZ.

SWIMMING: The next month will a busy one for Fairymead swimmer Jordan Smith.

The teenager will represent his state next week in Canberra at the teams championship after recent success at the Queensland short course championships in Brisbane.

The 14-year-old finished second in the 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m in freestyle.

"It was good to see all our training since nationals is working and paying off," he said.

"My 400m freestyle was probably the best."

Smith after the event, he will only have a few days before travelling to New Zealand for their short course titles.

"I'm pretty nervous representing Queensland, they've put me in a 1500m event and I've never done it before in a race," he said.

"I'll have an easy two days and then taper to New Zealand, I'm hoping for really good times."

Joining Smith on the New Zealand trip will be fellow Fairymead swimmer Jaime Krueger.

She won three gold medals and three silvers medals out of the eight events in Brisbane and was the star of the meet.

"It was fun," Krueger said.

"I love going back there and seeing friends I don't get to see and race often enough."

Krueger is now excited to head across the ditch for the first time.

"It's going to be so much fun," she said.

"I just want to personal best in all my events, do well and make some new friends."

There was also success for Macson Cottle and Connor Simms.

Cottle won gold in the 200m breaststroke in the 15-year-olds, with Simms winning silver and bronze in the 50m and 100m freestyle respectively.

Cottle said the results were good considering he was coming back from a wrist injury earlier this year.

"My swims weren't my best, but it's a good indicator on how I'm recovering," he said.

"I now see what I need to work on.

"I'm going to work on technique and a bit more power to get better."

Simms is now focusing on a major goal.

"I'm really happy just to get medals and personal bests," he said.

"When I go to my next big meet, at Adelaide for the PANPACS, before the state titles, if I can match those times there I should make the qualifying times for the Commonwealth Games trials."

Both will train hard ahead of December's state titles.