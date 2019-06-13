Fairways to transition DVA aged care programs

A BUNDABERG aged care facility appears set to cut staff as it moves away from delivering two Department of Veterans' Affairs programs in Bundaberg and the Wide Bay.

Provider Bolton Clarke, who runs the Fairways facility on Hanbury St, said the decision to transition out of the DVA Community Nursing and Veterans Home Care programs was made after extensive consultation with the DVA.

"We have a strong team of more than 410 employees delivering a range of services in the Bundaberg and Wide Bay region,” a spokeswoman for Bolton Clarke said.

"More than 90 per cent of our Wide Bay employees will not be impacted by this change.”

"Wherever possible we are working with employees directly involved in delivering these services to redirect them to supporting clients under our other programs including the Home Care Packages program and in our residential communities at Bundaberg, Maryborough and Hervey Bay.”

The spokeswoman said services to veteran clients and their families would continue to be delivered throughout the transition to alternative providers.

"Our teams will also work with our veteran clients to explore options that meet their needs under other non-DVA funded programs and will waive their client co-contribution,” she said.

Queensland Nurses and Midwives' Union Bundaberg organiser Linda Fuller said the union had put a request to Bolton Clarke for immediate information regarding any proposed redundancies, transfers or changes for staff.

A spokeswoman for the DVA said veterans, war widows and widowers could rest assured their services would continue to received, albeit by alternative providers.

"While Bolton Clarke has made a decision to no longer provide services under the DVA contract, veterans and their families will continue to receive the support they need through other contracted providers,” she said.

The announcement comes following years of contention in the aged care industry regarding staffing, with the nurses union calling for mandatory ratios.

DVA clients, family members and carers, and service providers who have questions or concerns can call the DVA on 1800 555 254.