Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three more complainants Craig McLachlan. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis
Three more complainants Craig McLachlan. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis
News

Craig McLachlan faces fresh allegations

23rd Nov 2018 6:21 PM

TWO media companies want to alter their defence in Craig McLachlan's defamation trial to include fresh claims against the actor of an "unwanted kiss" and "inappropriate touching", a court has heard.

Fairfax Media and the ABC last week added three new complainants related to McLachlan's television series The Doctor Blake Mysteries to their proposed further amended defences, the actor's barrister Matthew Richardson told the NSW Supreme Court on Friday.

"The conduct is mostly verbal. There is one unwanted kiss and one instance of inappropriate touching," Mr Richardson said of the accusations.

McLachlan is suing Fairfax Media, the ABC and former co-star Christie Whelan Browne over articles and reports claiming he bullied and indecently assaulted her and two other female cast members during a 2014 production of The Rocky Horror Show. Whelan-Browne is also defending her claims.

The defamation hearing is set down for four weeks from February 4 in the NSW Supreme Court.

McLachlan is suing Christie Whelan Brown, who made allegations against him in the ABC and Fairfax reports.
McLachlan is suing Christie Whelan Brown, who made allegations against him in the ABC and Fairfax reports.
craig mclachlan editors picks

Top Stories

    Have your say on Bargara council buildings future

    premium_icon Have your say on Bargara council buildings future

    News BUNDABERG Regional Council is calling on locals' ideas to decide what should happen to two Bargara properties.

    Dust storm coats the Rum City

    premium_icon Dust storm coats the Rum City

    Weather Dust storm from the west covers Bundy

    Police provide update on fatal crash cause

    premium_icon Police provide update on fatal crash cause

    News 'We don't wish to have any more fatales.'

    DEADLY STRETCH: Minor upgrade a step towards a safer road

    premium_icon DEADLY STRETCH: Minor upgrade a step towards a safer road

    News Plans for a minor upgrade announced for Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd

    Local Partners