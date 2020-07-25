Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Fair Work to probe hotel lockdown guards’ wage theft claims

by Shannon Deery
25th Jul 2020 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A wage theft investigation has been launched into security companies hired by the Victorian Government to monitor its bungled hotel quarantine program.

Allegations of illegal cash payments to guards, undertrained workers and billing rorts were exposed in the fallout of the quarantine debacle.

Now the Fair Work Ombudsman has launched a formal­ probe to investigate the claims.

FWO executive director Steven Ronson confirmed the investigation in a letter to shadow attorney-general Ed O'Donohue, who called for an inquiry.

The investigation will also examine security firms used by the NSW government for its hotel quarantine prog­ram.

"The aim of the investigation will be to determine whether security workers have received their lawful entitlements in accord with the work they have performed," Mr Ronson said.

It has also been alleged that security companies involved in the program exploited the pandemic by charging taxpayers for shifts never worked.

The rort, known as "ghosting", led to hazardous understaffing in hotels, with those who questioned operators even being threatened.

Other alarming claims, includin­g that hotel guards slept with guests and that others­ had just six hours of infection­-­control training, prompted Premier Daniel Andrews­ to launch a $3m inquiry into the program.

It is being conducted by retired­ judge Jennifer Coate.

But there were concerns the inquiry's terms of reference would not allow a proper examination of the form and type of remuneration for those performing security work.

Mr O'Donohue said the Fair Work investigation ­"further highlights just how Daniel Andrews botched his hotel quarantine program".

 

shannon.deery@news.com.au

Originally published as Fair Work to probe hotel quarantine guards' wage theft claims

More Stories

employment fair work quarantine security

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Avoid angering these protective Aussie parents

        premium_icon Avoid angering these protective Aussie parents

        News TOP TIPS: Maggies have reportedly started swooping early this season, here’s how to try to prevent being targeted

        “Young and inexperienced” learner cops $2000 fine

        premium_icon “Young and inexperienced” learner cops $2000 fine

        News The car was seen driving up and down the street before it crashed.

        An Aussie tradition back in Bundy this weekend

        premium_icon An Aussie tradition back in Bundy this weekend

        News As life continues to return to normal after COVID-19, a classic Aussie pastime will...

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites