FILE PHOTO: Sunshine Coast business Attain Solutions Pty Ltd went into liquidation last year.
News

Builder investigated over claims teen labourer not paid

by DARYL PASSMORE
7th Mar 2019 7:42 AM | Updated: 7:42 AM
THE Fair Work Ombudsman has begun legal action against a contractor who allegedly failed to pay a teenage worker.

In proceedings lodged in the Federal Circuit Court, the watchdog claims 18-year-old Amoroa Tawera is owed $3,945 in wages, casual loadings, overtime and allowances for 150 hours work as a labourer.

Bradley Wells, sole director of Sunshine Coast business Attain Solutions Pty Ltd, which went into liquidation last year, also faces penalties of up to $10,800 for each of seven alleged contraventions of the Fair Work Act.

The Ombudsman says Mr Tawera was employed digging trenches and laying pipes for the company which provided civil works for contractors on the national broadband network rollout in June 2017.

"Young workers can be particularly vulnerable to exploitation because they are often unaware of their entitlements or reluctant to complain, Ombudsman Sandra Parker said.

"Any employer that fails to comply with their fundamental obligation to pay wages for work performed will face serious consequences."

