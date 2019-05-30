$1092 pay rise coming your way

MILLIONS of Aussies will be better off within weeks after the Fair Work Commission increased the minimum wage by 3 per cent.

It means around 2.2 million Australian workers will earn an extra $21.60 per week from July 1.

The decision, announced this morning, will see the minimum wage rise to $740.80 a week or $19.49 an hour.

It's down from last year's 3.5 per cent boost, due to current economic conditions.

But not everyone is impressed by the announcement.

Within moments of the decision being revealed, Aussies took to Twitter to complain that the payrise would not be enough to ease cost of living pressures for those doing it tough.

Australian unions had been pushing for a six per cent increase, which would have equated to an extra $43 per week rise, while business groups wanted a lower increase of up to 2 per cent, or $14.40 a week.

Before the decision was announced, the ACTU urged the Fair Work Commission to support a fairer salary for workers, tweeting that: "No full-time worker should earn a wage that leaves them in poverty. It's time for a living wage."

Meanwhile, the country's wage growth has stalled at historically low levels, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics' most recent Wage Price Index revealing the nation had experienced an annual wage growth of 2.3 per cent for three consecutive quarters.

Fair Work Commission president Iain Ross said this year's minimum wage hike was smaller than last year's because of the recent drops in gross domestic product growth and inflation.

"We are satisfied that the level of increase we have decided upon will not lead to any adverse inflationary outcome and nor will it have any measurable negative impact on employment,'' Mr Ross said.

Fair Work Commission president Iain Ross has announced a minimum wage boost. Picture: Gary Ramage

"However, such an increase will mean an improvement in real wages for those employees who are reliant on the national minimum wage and modern award minimum wages and an improvement in their living standards.

"The prevailing economic circumstances provide an opportunity to improve the relative living standards of the low paid, and to enable them to better meet their needs, by awarding a real increase in the national minimum wage and modern award minimum wages."

However, he said there was some good news when it came to the Australian economy, with the labour market performing well.

"Although business conditions have declined from the high levels recorded in the first half of 2018, they remain consistent with trend growth in the economy and the labour market has performed strongly," he said, adding that we had record levels of Australians of working age in jobs.

