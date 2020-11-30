FAIR SHARE: All eyes on Bundy budget promises

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett has vowed to hold the state government to account as the state budget is delivered tomorrow. Picture: Shae Beplate.

WITH the State Government handing down the budget tomorrow, all eyes and ears will be on its delivery in hope the Bundaberg region gets its fair share.

It comes after significant projects were promised by Labor in the lead up to the election including a new rehabilitation facility and the Bundaberg East Flood Levee.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett has vowed to put pressure on the government to deliver on their promises for Bundaberg.

Mr Bennett said he and his LNP team were hitting the ground running and it was time the State Labor Government was held to account on all promises made during the election campaign.

“I’ll be keeping a close eye on what’s in the budget for our region to make sure they honour their election commitments,” he said.

“They promised ‘boots on the ground to flood proof Bundaberg’ in 2017 and nothing has happened.

“The people of Bundaberg and Burnett deserve better than that.

“That’s why I’ll be here every step of the way to remind Labor of their promises and make sure they are delivered.”

Mr Bennett said a Bundaberg East Levee would protect hundreds of homes and businesses in the Bundaberg East and South suburbs, but there are concerns it could negatively impact those on the river side of the wall and does nothing for Bundaberg North residents.

“We need all the information on the table; that means no secrecy or cover-ups,” he said.

“Our community wants transparency and real action – it’s time for answers.”

Mr Bennett said he was looking forward to seeing some real funding commitments from tomorrow’s budget.

“We will finally see what money, if any, is on the table for the flood levee, the Isis Highway upgrades, Paradise Dam, a new hospital and drug and rehabilitation facility, along with various other promises made by Labor during the election,” he said.

“I really do hope all these projects are properly costed and funded and not just empty promises.

“It’s a big week ahead and I’m looking for certainty and transparency.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was important the Bundaberg region gets its fair share.

“The government needs to make firm funding commitments to flood protection, a new Bundaberg hospital and expansion of Bundaberg TAFE as promised during the election,” he said.

“Although a new Level 5 hospital is still in the planning stage, funding should be provided in the forward estimates to show the Government is serious about delivering this essential service.

“Council would also welcome any extension to Works for Queensland, improvements to State roads, other local infrastructure projects and increased funding for mental health and community services.”