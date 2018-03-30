Fair employment practices essential

FAIR FARMS: A new audit-able program will help ensure workers are being treated well on farms.

GROWCOM is taking positive steps towards establishing an industry-based certification scheme for fair employers in horticulture through the Fair Farms Initiative.

The Fair Farms team has been working with Freshcare to translate the Hort360 workplace relations module into an audit-able code of practice for fair employment.

The proposed national scheme would be industry- owned, with certification administered by Freshcare.

In response to concerns regarding the exploitation of agricultural workers, Australian supermarkets have moved to implement responsible sourcing policies.

This drives a need for fresh produce suppliers to show how they comply with these policies.

While some suppliers have been required to complete SEDEX self-assessments and subsequent audits, there has been feedback from growers and retailers that this process does not adequately reflect Australian issues.

The Fair Farms scheme aims to address these issues and establish a mechanism for producers and packing businesses to assure their customers that their employment practices meet Australia's Fair Work laws.

The proposed process would require farm businesses to register online with the scheme and complete a self-assessment of their employment policies, practices and records.

This would generate a report that outlines their levels of compliance with the Fair Farms code.

The report will pick up gaps in employment procedures if there are any and suggest a number of different training options businesses can take to become Fair Farms certified.

Businesses can repeat self-assessments and proceed to a third-party, independent audit if required by their customer.

Growcom and Freshcare have met with each of Australia's major supermarkets over the past few months to discuss the Fair Farms scheme as an alternative approach and practical solution for the fresh produce industry.

The major retailers have indicated a willingness to consider an industry-led initiative, and feedback on the proposed scheme has been positive so far.

As a grower organisation, Growcom is keenly aware of the potential cost burden of any new certification

scheme.

We are working with all parties to minimise costs and optimise the practicality of the scheme for all growers while, at the same time, addressing the strong drive from government, retailers and the public for increased accountability from growers around workplace practices.