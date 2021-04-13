‘FAILURE’: MP calls out relocation grants program

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett called out the government’s relocation grant program with just 80 applications across the state and with just two from the Wide Bay region being successful.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and Opposition spokesman for rural and regional affairs Dale Last have called out the government’s relocation grant program, with just two people in the entire Wide Bay region being successful.

The grant was created by the state government to get people working in agricultural regions throughout Queensland.

Mr Bennett branded the program a “failure” with just 80 applications being made throughout the state.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

He suggested the government should use the money they had for the relocation grants to put into quarantining and more incentives to get more people on farm.

“The second thing is the Queensland government need to stop playing games with the southeast islander relocation program,” he said.

“There are thousands of workers ready to come, federal government has already announced they’ll stamp their visas, they can quarantine on islands where there’s no covid before they come here or we can provide some incentive for quarantine on farm when they do get here.

“The reality is, if we don’t get seasonal pickers, there’s already decisions being made about people not planting and people that will let grounds stay fellow because they know the crops will not be picked.”

Treasurer Cameron Dick said the government was 100 per cent supportive of backing employment, training and skills programs.

While visiting Bundaberg on Tuesday, Treasurer Cameron Dick said while he couldn’t comment on the figures the government remained supportive of supporting employment and training in regional areas.

“Let me make it very clear, backing in training, skills and employment programs is critically important for us,” he said.

“I can assure you our government remains 100 per cent committed to supporting employment, training and skills development jobs across the state and we’ll continue to back those programs in to the future.”

The treasurer said it was expected Agriculture Minister Mark Furner to speak later this week regarding support for agricultural related support programs this week.

