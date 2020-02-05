Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ignoring police lights and siren, the car sped away.
Ignoring police lights and siren, the car sped away.
Crime

Failing to name speeding driver costs car owner dearly

Peter Hardwick
by
5th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FAILING to name the person he claimed was driving when his car sped away from police on a Toowoomba street has proved expensive for the vehicle's owner.

A car registered to Peter Thomas Lipsett was clocked doing 117kmh in an 80kmh zone about 2.30pm, November 21, last year, Toowoomba Magistrates Court was told.

Despite the police patrol activating lights and siren directing the car to stop, it had travelled on the wrong side of the road into a round-a-bout and sped away.

Spoken to by police on December 9, Lipsett told police he hadn't been driving that day and though he knew the identity of the driver he wasn't going to tell them, the court heard.

The 42-year-old was handed a notice requiring him to nominate the driver by statutory declaration.

He did not comply with the notice and pleaded guilty before the court to the offence of failing to give a statutory declaration which carried a maximum penalty of 100 penalty units which equated to $13,345 in Queensland.

His solicitor Michael Corben told the court he had strongly advised his client to comply with the order but his client said he was fearful of the person concerned.

His client was a disability pensioner who lived with his mother in Toowoomba, he said.

Magistrate Graham Lee fined Lipsett $1000 and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months.

penalty unit speeding statutory declaration toowoomba magistrates court
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AOC chief: Olympics won’t cost Queenslanders a cent

        premium_icon AOC chief: Olympics won’t cost Queenslanders a cent

        News To the naysayers like Pauline Hanson who say Queensland can’t afford to host the 2032 Olympics, running a Games here will be cost neutral or could even produce a...

        • 5th Feb 2020 5:08 AM
        Meth lab washes up in laundry during raid One last chance

        premium_icon Meth lab washes up in laundry during raid One last chance

        News A MAN has escaped spending time behind bars after police found a meth lab in the...

        • 5th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Brunch is a glass half full of bottomless mimosas

        premium_icon Brunch is a glass half full of bottomless mimosas

        News BRUNCH in Bundaberg will be served with a twist, with bottomless mimosas on the...

        • 5th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Bundy one step closer to Goodchild Shield

        premium_icon Bundy one step closer to Goodchild Shield

        Sport Bundy is another step closer to holding the Wide Bay Goodchild Shield after beating...

        • 5th Feb 2020 5:00 AM