Failed cash grab lands mum in jail

AFTER learning a man was carrying a wad of cash to buy a car, Kelly Hayden and another woman hatched a plan.

Luring the unsuspecting victim outside his home after midnight, they ambushed him in an attempt to steal the money.

Luckily he did not have the cash on him at the time, with the attackers only able to steal his mobile phone.

Details emerged before Ipswich District Court in the Crown case against Kelly Marie Hayden. The court heard Hayden was an ice addict.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to committing robbery in company with violence at 1.30am in Bracken Ridge on April 19 last year.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer read the man's victim impact statement.

It said: "After I was attacked in April 2018 my whole life was turned upside down."

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said the facts demonstrated Hayden's expectations were that there would be a substantial amount of cash.

Defence barrister Anna Cappellano said no weapon was involved and when the victim was taken to the ground there was no further punching or kicking.

"Her criminal history shows she had issues with drugs through her adult life and was addicted to ice," she said.

"She had a baby at 16 and found things very different and struggled with post-natal depression."

Judge Horneman-Wren said both offenders tried to disguise themselves by pulling shirts over their heads. The victim was able to pull the shirt down and recognised Hayden.

The man suffered scratches and marks to his body and chin, and a 10cm laceration to the side of his head.

Hayden was sentenced to two years and two months in jail. With time already served she will be released on parole on August 25.