CCTV footage of a man who tried to hold up two South Grafton service stations.
Crime

Failed armed robber to learn his fate

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
27th May 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 3:27 PM
A SOUTH Grafton man that threatened a service station employee with a tyre iron in an ill-fated robbery attempt for drug money will learn his fate this week.

Joseph Gordon Gibson, 22, has entered guilty pleas to charges of face disguised with intent to commit indictable offence, and demand money with menace.

According to police facts about 1.45pm on December 8 last year Gibson used a shirt to cover his face and attempted to enter the side entry of the South Grafton Caltex service station but was confronted by an employee, and fled on foot across nearby Heber St.

He then entered the South Grafton United Service Station and armed with a tyre iron, struck the front counter demanding the console operator give him all the money.

The operator screamed and fled to the rear office, when the man fled the scene but was arrested shortly after.

In court Gibson's lawyer Michael Lantis said the crime was unsophisticated and was driven by his client's escalating methylamphetamine use which had spiralled out of control following the death of his father the month prior.

"There is a clear nexus between alcohol and drug use and (Gibson's) offending behaviour," Mr Lantis said.

Gibson has also pleaded guilty to break and enter with intent to commit indictable offence over a break-in at the Grafton SES unit building on August 22, 2019.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden adjourned the matter for sentence to Friday, May 29.

armed robbery clarence crime grafton local court service station
Grafton Daily Examiner

