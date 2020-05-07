Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News premium_icon FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Readers share the things that make them...

News

News premium_icon 30 PHOTOS: How Bundy celebrated Easter

News

News premium_icon Seven people police want to speak to

News

News premium_icon Reader pics in sunny shades of yellow

News

News premium_icon YOUR PHOTOS: Images in shades of orange

Information

Information premium_icon IN PICTURES: Massive traffic delays at border...

Maroondan State School Prep: Amelia, Anna, Shyanne, Bear, Mason, Hazel, Emily and Tatum.

News premium_icon 70+ IMAGES: Magic of childhood captured in 2020 Prep...

News

News premium_icon BUMPER GALLERY: Bundaberg in 60 photos

Bundy people are arty and crafty.

News premium_icon 40+ PHOTOS: Bundy readers share their craft...

Crime

Crime premium_icon PHOTOS: Five people police want to speak to

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Gin Gin pig races prove a hit

News

News premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Action from the Bundy Colour Frenzy

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon 101 DOGS: Bumper gallery of Bundy's cute pooches

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Huge turnout at Agnes blues festival

Robert Coghlan: Elliott River, taken on Sunday.

Community premium_icon Readers share cute photos from around the region

News

News premium_icon OUT & ABOUT: Photos from the first race day of...

News

News premium_icon 80+ PHOTOS: Check out this gallery of crazily cute...

Parenting

Parenting premium_icon 30 PHOTOS: Bundaberg kids go back to school

Lifesaving

Lifesaving premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X...

Parenting

Parenting premium_icon PHOTOS: Kids have a ball at Chipmunks

Lifestyle

Lifestyle premium_icon 10 beautiful photos shared by our readers

Environment

Environment premium_icon Flames to foliage: Green shoots emerge in wake of...

News

News premium_icon BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer...

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: 25 reader photos not to miss

News

FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

by
7th May 2020 6:08 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UNDERGROUND explosion at Anglo American's Grosvenor Mine near Moranbah has sent shockwaves through an industry reeling from the deaths of seven men in the mines and quarry industry in 18 months.

Five workers suffered signficant burns in the incident about 3.15pm on May 6. All five were flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a large-scale medivac operation from Moranbah Hospital.

The State Government has vowed a thorough probe into the disaster in a quest for answers.

It is the latest in a tragic number of incidents to rock the industry.

allan houston brad duxbury bradley hardwick clermont collinsville david routledge donald rabbitt jack gerdes mackay mining accident mining death moranbah
Mackay Daily Mercury