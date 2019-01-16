FACES OF TRAGEDY: Horror start to year on region's roads

Thomas Jackson, 40, Clint Briskey, 24, and Harold Lander, 82, are the faces of road tragedies impacting our region since January 1.

Thomas Jackson, 40, Clint Briskey, 24, and Harold Lander, 82, are the faces of road tragedies impacting our region since January 1. Contributed

POLICE are investigating whether a South Toowoomba man fell asleep at the wheel of his car when it left the road and smashed into two trees.

Thomas Jackson, 40, died at the scene of the horrific single-vehicle crash on Mundubbera Durong Rd, near Proston in the South West police district, about 12.30pm on Monday.

Mr Jackson's two passengers in the silver Ford Courier - a 50-year-old Newtown man and a 26-year-old Wilsonton Heights man - suffered head, leg and chest injuries and were airlifted to Brisbane.

Their injuries were considered non life-threatening.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating whether Mr Jackson fell asleep while driving, and police are reminding all drivers to take regular breaks if fatigued and follow the Fatal Five.

It is the latest road tragedy in a shocking start to the year which has left at least three families mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Harold Lander, 82, died on New Year's Day when his car failed to navigate a bend on Pechey-Maclagan Rd near Crows Nest, ending up down an embankment.

And Pittsworth father-of-two Clint Briskey, 24, died a day shy of what should have been his second wedding anniversary when he was thrown from the cab of a ute off the Gore Highway early on Sunday morning.

Inspector Stephen Angus said initial investigations indicated Mr Briskey, who was not wearing a seatbelt, over-corrected his vehicle which caused it to roll.

A passing motorists discovered the scene.

"Any loss of life is very tragic and has a severe impact on not only family and friends but the community," Insp. Angus said.

"It is a timely reminder that at this time of the year which is the Christmas holiday period there are many more users on our roadways.

"We need to be extra vigilant and cautious, follow the road rules, be very conscious of the speed limits, ensure they're wearing seatbelts, and the occupants are wearing seatbelts."