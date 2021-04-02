FACES OF TRAGEDY: Horror list of deaths on Bundaberg roads

Just some of the faces lost in the past six months on the region’s roads.

Roads in the Bundaberg region have seen about one death a week on average since the year started.

The terrible toll extends out even further when you include those who have died on roads in other regions and becomes even more heartbreaking when wound back to the past six months.

The facts and figures are dire and it seems little is improving despite constant reminders of the fatal five.

In early December last year, road deaths in the south-eastern region were up 140 per cent on the year before.

Police urge drivers to consider their speed, not to drink drive, to wear seatbelts, not to drug-drive, to stop and rest and be mindful of the impacts medication can have on driving.

Mobile phones and distraction are another big killer on our roads that police regularly issue warnings on.

As the Easter break arrives, a notoriously difficult time on Australian roads, we’ve revisited some of the most heartbreaking crashes in the region in the past six months, or those in other regions that have involved locals or people who have lived in the region.

Woman dies on Burnett Highway

On March 28, a Tanah Merah woman lost her life on the Burnett Highway at Eidsvold in a two-car crash that also saw an 18-year-old Monto woman taken to hospital.

Police are investigating.

Alex Alford died in a crash.

Fiance and dad loses his life

A family lost a father and a baby was left in a critical condition after a horror crash at Eureka on March 19.

Soulmates Alex Alford and wife-to-be Tiffani Buddee were taking their newborn daughter Kahlani on a visit to surprise family when their car left the road and struck a tree near Childers.

Mr Alford died instantly.

Miss Buddee, 25, met Mr Alford, 28, through family 17 months ago, and were due to marry in November.

Nathan Tong was about to move with his partner to start a new job, when tragedy struck.

Twenty-eight-year-old’s life cut short

A young Kalkie man lost his life on March 22.

The man was taken to hospital but later died after the two-car smash at Tiaro.

Maryanne Bishop, 52, and Jessyica Bishop, 32, died after a two-car collision at Kinkuna

Little girl loses mother and grandmother

A young girl lost both her mother and grandmother when Maryanne Bishop, 52, and Jessyica Bishop, 32, died after a two-car collision at Kinkuna on March 21.

Two other passengers were injured.

Jessyica‘s daughter Skyler will need months of intensive physical therapy to be able to use her arm again, and, heartbreakingly, has been asking for her mother.

Man’s life lost on the Ring Road

A 55-year-old man lost his life in a two-car crash on the Ring Road at the intersection of Elliott Heads Road on March 9.

Police said initial indications were that a car had hit the back of another and there were investigations into whether a medical incident could have played a part when the man died after exiting the vehicle.

Danielle Webster lost her life.

Aaron Demercado tragically lost his life.

Motorcyclists killed in double fatality

A 40-year-old man and 41-year-old woman died on February 17 when their motorcycle was involved in a crash with a car.

The incident also left a 61-year-old woman suffering chest injuries.

Aaron Demercado and Danielle Webster’s vowed to never forget them in a tribute following the crash on Telegraph Road.

Italian national loses life up north

Further from home, a man who had become popular among those who knew him during the time he worked on the region’s farms died after heading to Cairns and being involved in a two-car smash on February 8.

The incident resulted in one woman being charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and a warning from police to buckle up.

Man’s truck rolls into ditch with tragic outcome

A 24-year-old Apple Tree Creek man lost his life on February 8.

A man was the sole occupant of a truck that rolled into a ditch at Mount Perry.

Man, 70, loses life in crash at intersection

On February 5, a 70-year-old Bundaberg man died when his motorcycle and a four-wheel drive collided at the intersection of Boundary and Walker Streets.

Life lost in highway smash

A man lost his life in a crash at Booyal.

Police said the man’s four-wheel drive had been towing a caravan when it left the road and crashed into a tree on January 21.

German national killed in horror collision with rail bridge overpass

A German national in his 20s lost his life at Lowmead on January 7 when his camper van collided with a rail bridge overpass and caught fire.

The young man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Life lost on Bucca Road

The transition from 2020 to 2021 was a tragic one for the region when a 35-year-old woman died on Bucca Road near Stevens.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after her car hit a tree just after 9pm on December 31.

North Isis man killed on Bruce Highway

An 81-year-old North Isis man died after his Ford Falcon and a Toyota Landcruiser collided on the Bruce Highway.

A woman and girl were also taken to hospital after the crash, the woman with serious injuries and the girl with non-life threatening injuries.

Man dies in crash at Kepnock

A 78-year-old man died in a crash at Kepnock on December 1.

Two vehicles travelling in opposite directions had collided and police were investigating if a medical episode could have played a part.

Truckie loses his life on Port Road

A 61-year-old truckie lost his life on November 5, 2020.

Emergency services were called to the truck rollover on Port Road in Burnett Heads in the early hours of the morning, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Beau Roberts lost his life in a horror crash.

Motorbike rider dies after Goodwood Road crash

Beau Roberts, 28, lost his fight for life in hospital on November 5, 2020.

The motorcycle he’d been riding and a ute collided on Goodwood Rd days before.

Brock Daniel was one of the younger lives lost in the past six months.

Teen dad-to-be a tragic loss

A young dad-to-be from Bundaberg died in a crash west of Toowoomba on October 5, 2020.

Uncle Dallas Bamberry wrote Mr Daniel was an “innocent passenger in a car accident” and the family was having an extremely hard time.

“A beautiful 16-year-old boy, a son, a sibling of six, a twin brother, and as life would have it, was soon to be a father to his own twins,” he wrote.