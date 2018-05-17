Facepainting, sideshow alley and more at weekend fun day

CHARITABLE PAWS: Tracey and Annaliese Amos with, Di McGregor, Terry Collins, Sierra and Lissa Marriott get ready for the annual Red Collar Rescue Family Fun Day. Skeeta and Elliott are equally as keen.

RED Collar Rescue's annual Family Fun Day is set to get tails wagging with a range of activities on offer.

Happening from 9am-2pm at Alexandra Park this Saturday, the event will include dog parades, 40 stalls, Wide Bay Laser Skirmish, facepainting and a sideshow alley with games.

Kids can also join in an on-site colouring contest and meet Marvel movie characters from 12-2pm.

Red Collar Rescue fundraising, marketing and events co-ordinator Tracey Amos said the Biggenden-based charity was in the process of building a new shelter half-an-hour from Bundaberg.

It's funds from the event that will help make it happen.

"At the moment it's important, especially with the new shelter being built,” she said.

"Without a big success out of this year's event we'll be waiting another year.”

Red Collar Rescue is a non-profit charity that has saved the lives of thousands of death row dogs in the region and the annual event is one way the group helps fund feeding, sheltering and providing transport and vet care to their animals.

"Last year we raised about $8000, the year before was $13,000,” Mrs Amos said.

"If the event goes well, it would be a massive, massive help to the organisation.”

Activities are by gold coin donation and the fun day will be held at the Tallon Bridge end of Alexandra Park.