26°
News

Facebook troll has day in court after stalking women

5th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A STALKER who hacked into the Facebook accounts of two former school friends and spread insidious lies about them and their families has avoided jail.

Martin Thomas Brown, 21, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to two counts of unlawful stalking against two women in April this year and between August 28 and October 31 last year.

Prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Burgess said Brown met one woman when attending Bundaberg State High School and then came across her working at a fast food outlet.

Later an unknown male made a call to the store's manager, falsely claiming the woman was stealing money and should be sacked. Brown later verbally abused the woman.

Sgt Burgess said when the woman had a single-vehicle car crash and claimed insurance, Brown contacted the insurance company "providing information alleging her claim was fraudulent and she'd been drinking".

Sgt Burgess said the woman's Facebook account had been hacked into, her password compromised and messages left saying she was "a bad friend" or containing derogatory content.

He said Brown posted more content in April that was offensive and harassing and the victim's mother got a phone call from a male calling her daughter a "sl*t".

When the man called again the family put it on speaker phone and Brown's voice was recognised while making another derogatory comment about the victim and falsely accusing her father of throwing his wife down the stairs.

In another incident Brown contacted the mother's work manager and falsely said she was supplying alcohol to minors and it was not appropriate for her to hold a Blue Card.

The call was described as "aggressive and intimidating".

Calls were made to another workplace where allegations were made about the girl's brother, the caller saying he should be sacked.

Sgt Burgess said the woman, whose email account was also hacked, felt nervous and frightened that she was being watched.

Another young woman distanced herself from Brown as she felt their friendship "was becoming weird" and blocked him from Facebook.

But she then received a Snapchat message asking her to "unblock" him, but she said no.

Sgt Burgess said Brown replied that it was rude and he would have to hack her account, which he did.

"She caught him trying to throw eggs at her mother's house. He'd drive slowly past her grandmother's house (when she was staying there). She felt her privacy was invaded, felt anxiety, and was scared what he would do next," Sgt Burgess said.

When arrested, Brown made frank admissions to detectives about sending the messages, saying he guessed the passwords.

Sgt Burgess said Brown made two calls to a woman's workplace saying she was unfit to work there and had done this to upset her daughter.

"It is extremely serious. A number of people had their lives turned upside down from what he has done, hacking a Facebook account and making allegations," said Sgt Burgess, who sought a jail term.

In submission barrister Nick Larter successfully sought a jail term not be imposed on his client.

Instead he asked for supervised probation to allow Brown's rehabilitation, saying it was best done through workplace engagement.

Mr Larter asked the court to consider leniency by not recording a conviction because of Brown's age, submitting documentation on the number of non-conviction orders issued by courts.

 

Magistrate Belinda Merrin ordered Brown to complete 180 hours of unpaid community service and serve two years of supervised probation after taking into account his youth, co-operation with police and lack of criminal history.

She said Brown made insidious accusations against people and used his abilities "to create terror and fear in the lives of two people and their families".

"You attempted to ruin their lives in a social sense and in relation to their work," Ms Merrin said.

She reminded Brown how he complained of being bullied at school yet had gone on to do the same.

"You accused a man of committing domestic violence against his wife. I find this very insidious. To ring a workplace saying (staff) are giving drugs and alcohol to children is absolutely disgusting," she said.

"You felt slighted when they ended their friendship with you."

A conviction was recorded and Brown was ordered not to go near the families for five years.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  buncourt editors picks facebook social media stalking

UPDATE: Two hospitalised after serious crash on busy road

UPDATE: Two hospitalised after serious crash on busy road

UPDATE: TWO drivers have been taken to hospital after a serious two car crash in Bundaberg last night.

Thieves target Bundy hostels

LOCK UP: Backpackers are being urged to secure their valuables.

Police investigating thefts at Bundaberg hostels

MISSING: Search on for missing Wide Bay man

Missing man Dylan Darcy.

Police have concerns for his safety

Man has interesting explanation for owning a taser

A man told police he'd modified the taser to zap bugs.

Man pleads guilty to drugs and weapons

Local Partners

Bargara paramedic faces the other side of medical help

IT'S been a turbulent few weeks for Bargara paramedic Steve (Sunny) Whitfield and his family and they're strapped in for a long, life-changing ride.

Sister city students arrive in Bundy

SISTER CITY: A delegation from Settsu is in Bundaberg and had a meet and greet with Bundaberg councillors yesterday.

Sister city goes well

Semi-finals for Bundy's C Factor

GOT TALENT: Pete O'Brien, Karen Bath, Cherry Thomson and Donna Habermann at last years C-Factor talent show which helped raise money.

Watch Bundaberg's talent wow at C Factor semi-final at Riverfeast

Engines revving and ready to go for next meet

MOWER RACING: Dave Lowe racing at Bullyard.

Mowers ready to race for Father's Day

GIG GUIDE: Live entertainment around Bundy this week

RISING STAR: Catch Ryan Giles at the Bucca Hotel on Saturday.

Who's on stage where and when

Apple products worth a mint

APPLE recently discontinued the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano but if you’ve got one lying around, it might be worth more than you think.

Do you believe this man's yowie story?

Tim the Yowie Man has been investigating things that go bump in the night (or any other time) since his encounter with a yowie in 1994.

A supernatural sleuth shares some of his strangest experiences

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

The graphic sex scenes are not blurred in the game.

It sold 35,000 copies in its first month

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

ABSOLUTE STUNNING BEACH HOME

1 Osprey Drive, Woodgate 4660

House 4 3 6 $590,000

This stunning home in a lovely beach town location is certainly a great buy. Located just a minute or two from the beautiful sandy beaches of Woodgate. The...

Beautiful Outlook on top of 30 Acres

213 Gorries Road, North Isis 4660

House 4 2 4 $530,000

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to own your own acreage, to be self- sufficient in growing all your own produce. Run a head of cattle, horses or...

EXCELLENT VALUE HERE - 25 ACRES OR (10.02HA)

50 Sues Road, Horse Camp 4671

Rural 0 0 $55,555.00

Look at the heading - Look at the Price -Look at the land size- Look at the photos - Pick up the phone and call me, number is below. This is excellent value here...

BRICK and TILE HOME IS BETTER THAN A UNIT

20 Thygesen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $220,000

This very neat and tidy brick and tile home built in 1997 located on a corner allotment across from Park. The home offers an attached roller door garage with...

PRICE SLASHED! OWNER WANTS A SALE NOW!

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $278,888

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

MUST BE VIEWED TO FULLY APPRECIATE!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $319,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

REDUCED A FURTHER $9,000! - MUST SEE!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $170,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

2,339m2 WITH TOWN WATER and SEWER ONLY 3KM TO CBD

3 Parkview Terrace, Bundaberg North 4670

Residential Land This allotment is something special, where else can you find a 2,339m2 ... Expressions of...

This allotment is something special, where else can you find a 2,339m2 allotment with town water, sewer, no rear neighbours and under 3km to the CBD post office in...

20 ACRES OF LAND IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

19 Main Street, Yandaran 4673

Residential Land Centre of Yandaran township this 7.79Ha property backs onto the Yandaran hotel ... $375,000

Centre of Yandaran township this 7.79Ha property backs onto the Yandaran hotel and across the road is the local shops. - Main street and rollings frontage - Close...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $209,900

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000