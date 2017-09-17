Facebook roll-cage sold but never sent

PAY UP: Maxwell Thompson sold a roll-cage on Facebook, but never sent it to the buyer.

MAXWELL Thompson sold a roll-cage through Facebook, but when the $450 was deposited into his account he bought a mobile phone.

But despite Thompson saying he would freight the roll-cage, he never sent it to the buyer he ripped off.

And when police dropped by his home it was still there.

Thompson, 25, pleaded guilty before Bundaberg Magistrates Court to fraud - dishonestly gain financial benefit on March 13 and possession of drug utensils.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Thompson advertised the cage online and a man who agreed to buy it deposited $450 into Thompson's bank account.

He informed the buyer he had received the money and would get the roll-cage delivered.

Snr Cnst Bland said Thompson gave the buyer the name of the delivery company and a false tracking number, then later told the buyer the roll-cage had been "returned" to Bundaberg but made no effort to return the money.

When police later spoke to him, Thompson said the roll-cage had been picked up, but officers found it under his house.

She said he then told them he spent the money on items including a new mobile phone.

Police also found a bong in a bedroom which Thompson said was his brother's and a second bong found in a common area he said he had never seen before.

Defence lawyer Mary Buchanan said Thompson instructs that he spent some months in jail (unrelated offences) and since on parole was adamant that he no longer used drugs, and that the bong was his brother's.

She said he was happy to pay restitution.

Ms Merrin fined him $150 for the drug offence and sentenced him to a month's jail, immediately suspended for nine months for the fraud.

He was ordered to pay $450 restitution within two months.