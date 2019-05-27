Facebook hosting free workshops for businesses in Bundy

FACEBOOK WORKSHOPS: Facebook's Community Boost program is coming to Bundy tomorrow to run sessions for business owners.

BUNDY business people can learn how to make the most of Facebook from the social media giant's community trainers in town tomorrow to run free workshops for Small Business Week.

Facebook has teamed with The Training Collective to bring its Community Boost program to Bundy.

Community Boost is designed to support small business in regional Australia by providing workshops for people starting and running a business on Facebook and Instagram.

Being held at The Waves Sports Club, the sessions will cover up-to-date tools, best practices and resources to help grow businesses.

Morning tea will be served from 10.45am, and a short question session will be held at the end.

One of tomorrow's community trainers, training professionals qualified by Facebook to deliver business training, is digital marketing expert Yvette Adams.

Originally from New Zealand, the serial entrepreneur has been based on the Sunshine Coast since 2004 where she runs businesses including The Training Collective.

Click here to find out more and register for one or more of the workshops.

WORKSHOPS

Content Rules

When: 9am (arrive 8.30am)

What: Creating engaging social media content.

Grow Your Audience with Insights

When: 10am (arrive 9.45am)

What: Strategies to increase Facebook audiences using the company's Insights data.

Facebook Messenger

When: 11.15am (arrive 11am)

What: Approaches for using the communications platform.

Instagram Stories School

When: 11.30am (arrive 11.15am)

What: The creative tools needed to take advantage of Instagram's Stories function. Bring a mobile phone.