FACEBOOK FEEDBACK: Rooster crow outrage

What started with a crow at sunrise has certainly ruffled some feathers, with a string of noise complaints, infringement notices and now the seizing of a rooster by the Bundaberg Regional Council

With all other avenues exhausted, a family has been forced to part with their much-loved pet rooster.

Well that's done it for me, no way am I moving to the Bundaberg Regional Council area. We have three dogs and I couldn't take a chance of some idiot reporting them for barking and risk having them taken away. That would be too distressing

Yvonne Wetemans

Roosters need to stretch up to crow. If you have the hen house perch high enough so they can't stretch up they usually can't crow from the hen house at least.

It is an old trick but has saved many a neighbourhood friendship.

Ken Wilson

Whinging neighbors, go figure 10 hectares about 25acres if councils keep pandering to these sooks you may as well not live in the bush and have animals!

John Kennedy

WHAT, so they live on 10 acres and a rooster crows and neighbours whinge. Wow .

The whole damn world has gone mad ....

Patricia Brown

And yet you can't force a neighbour to pay for a fence! Go figure

Jodi Willis-Roberts

10ac should be plenty of room to have a rooster council ???

Alison N Roc

So that means the whingers won?

Dawn Steinberger

Yep the whingers win again.

That's the whole point of having a farm isn't it.

David Petersen