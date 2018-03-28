Facebook brings couple together in Bundy love story

BUSY YEAR: Kyle and Morgan Galea built a home and got married last year.

THEIRS is a romance that was destined to be.

Morgan Galea (nee Faul) first met her husband Kyle four years ago, but their history dates back much further than that.

"I've known Kyle's mum since I was little but I had never met Kyle,” Morgan said.

"It was through Facebook that we first met. One day I decided to add him as a friend through impulse.

"The next thing I knew we went on our first date.”

Kyle took Morgan out to dinner and the pair have been inseparable since.

Last year was a memorable one for the couple.

"Last year was a busy one for us. We built our first home together and got married in September at Riverside Retreat,” Morgan said.

The proposal is something she will never forget either.

"I had no idea Kyle was going to propose. We decided to have some couple photos taken and next thing I knew he was on one knee asking me to be his wife,” she said.

"We went on a cruise to Vanuatu and Fiji for our honeymoon.”

While their romance is still young, Morgan said they had found communication to be a key in keeping their relationship on track.

"The secret to a happy marriage, I have found so far, is open communication, that's number one. Never stop talking, especially when you've got a problem. We never go to bed angry either,” she said.

"Our favourite thing to do together is go camping, we like to go to different places. Anywhere we're together really.”

Morgan said the couple was concentrating on work but they were hoping to have children soon.

