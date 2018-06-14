FACE OF RELAY: Dehan is a survivor and supporter

SURVIVOR: Dehan Pretorius was only 7 when he was diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma, a rare cancer of the connective tissues in the body.

AT SUCH a young age, Dehan Pretorius has already been through so much - but that isn't stopping the Bundaberg boy from wanting to help others.

Aged 7, he was diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma in his shoulder, a rare cancer of the connective tissues in the body.

Initially, doctors were unable to diagnose what type of cancer the youngster had and sent a biopsy to the US for further testing.

Dehan's mother, Estelle Pretorius, said pathologists hadn't tested for the sarcoma as it had never been diagnosed in children before - making Dehan the youngest person to have the disease.

"Treatment made Dehan quite unwell, and he lost a lot of weight, but he always remained positive and kept a smile on his face,” Ms Pretorius said.

"He was very close to losing his arm, but his positive attitude never wavered. His goal was always to get back into playing his sports and getting fit again.”

In recognition of his determination and positive spirit, Dehan, now 11, has been named as the 2018 Junior Face of Cancer Council Queensland's Bundaberg Relay For Life, on August 11 and 12 at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

Dehan said he was most looking forward to supporting locals affected by cancer as the face of the relay.

"Cancer is something you don't wish on anyone, but everyone can help make a difference,” he said.

As part of his contribution, Dehan is holding a fun-run on Sunday, June 17 from 8am. It will be held at the Beach Volleyball Courts, The Esplanade, Innes Park. Enter at https://bit.ly/2y799kN. Locals can also register on the day at 8am.

Register for Relay For Life at www.relayforlife.org.au or by phoning 1300 65 65 85.