Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHO advisers will meet to discuss guidance on wearing face masks after a new study called some key assumptions into question.
WHO advisers will meet to discuss guidance on wearing face masks after a new study called some key assumptions into question.
Health

Face mask guidance set for review

by Victoria Craw
2nd Apr 2020 8:58 PM

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will review its guidelines on who should be wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic following the release of a new study.

Global cases of the disease look set to pass one million, with the total number of deaths approaching 50,000 according to data from John Hopkins University. However the real number of cases and deaths is almost certain to be higher.

It comes as Italy, Spain and the UK approach the peak of their infections, with warnings the US is on track to become the next Italy. 

Follow our live rolling coverage below

Originally published as Face mask guidance set for review

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health world health organisation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        200 TEACHERS: Vote for Bundaberg readers' choice

        premium_icon 200 TEACHERS: Vote for Bundaberg readers' choice

        Local Faces ALL teachers make a big difference in our lives.

        New Jobs Hub ready for workers and employers

        premium_icon New Jobs Hub ready for workers and employers

        News The launch of the Jobs Hub comes as a round of 44 new job vacancies were advertised...

        Catch of the day: Fresh seafood for Easter

        premium_icon Catch of the day: Fresh seafood for Easter

        News EASTER isn’t quite the same without a seafood platter and with fresh options...