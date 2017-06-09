F*** off, music fan tells police

Matthew Hansen went to court over his shed music.

POLICE didn't say what music Matthew Hansen was playing loudly in a shed on his rural retreat one Sunday night - and no one asked him when he went before a Bundaberg court on a noise charge.

But it likely wasn't hymns, and the cranky land owner blew a horn and started up a noisy air compressor when police dropped in to spoil his fun.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said police received noise complaints about excessive amplified music coming from a shed on Hansen's rural block at Sharon.

Police arrived at 7.15pm on May 14 and Hansen was seen in a shed but then became verbally aggressive towards the officers.

"Get the f*** off my property. Where is your decibel meter, it's not even 10pm,” Hansen told the police.

Snr Const Blunt said the officers told him to turn the noise down but Hansen again replied: "If you don't have a warrant, f*** off.”

"He activated an air compressor and a horn sounded for a long time,” Snr Const Blunt said.

"He was issued with a noise abatement and he refused again to turn it off.

"He refused and said they had to arrest him. He was given another warning then police arrested him.”

Hansen pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to failing to comply with a noise abatement direction on May 14, and possession of marijuana and drug utensils on April 20.

His duty lawyer told the court Hansen lived on a 1ha block and his nearest neighbour was 300m away.

He said there had been tension between him and the neighbour, who "gives him the finger”, and who he thinks made the noise complaint.

"He accepts he reacted badly. He was cranky and had been drinking,” the lawyer said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin fined Hansen $200 for the noise offence.

He was placed on own recognisance of $400, and given a six-month good behaviour bond for the drug offences.

He must attend a drug education session.