24°
News

F*** off, music fan tells police

Ross Irby | 9th Jun 2017 7:14 AM
Matthew Hansen went to court over his shed music.
Matthew Hansen went to court over his shed music. Ross Irby

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE didn't say what music Matthew Hansen was playing loudly in a shed on his rural retreat one Sunday night - and no one asked him when he went before a Bundaberg court on a noise charge.

But it likely wasn't hymns, and the cranky land owner blew a horn and started up a noisy air compressor when police dropped in to spoil his fun.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said police received noise complaints about excessive amplified music coming from a shed on Hansen's rural block at Sharon.

Police arrived at 7.15pm on May 14 and Hansen was seen in a shed but then became verbally aggressive towards the officers.

"Get the f*** off my property. Where is your decibel meter, it's not even 10pm,” Hansen told the police.

Snr Const Blunt said the officers told him to turn the noise down but Hansen again replied: "If you don't have a warrant, f*** off.”

"He activated an air compressor and a horn sounded for a long time,” Snr Const Blunt said.

"He was issued with a noise abatement and he refused again to turn it off.

"He refused and said they had to arrest him. He was given another warning then police arrested him.”

Hansen pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to failing to comply with a noise abatement direction on May 14, and possession of marijuana and drug utensils on April 20.

His duty lawyer told the court Hansen lived on a 1ha block and his nearest neighbour was 300m away.

He said there had been tension between him and the neighbour, who "gives him the finger”, and who he thinks made the noise complaint.

"He accepts he reacted badly. He was cranky and had been drinking,” the lawyer said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin fined Hansen $200 for the noise offence.

He was placed on own recognisance of $400, and given a six-month good behaviour bond for the drug offences.

He must attend a drug education session.

Bundaberg News Mail

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

BREAKING: Police officer punched in overnight disturbance

BREAKING: Police officer punched in overnight disturbance

A MAN who punched a woman in the face and a police officer in the leg will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Road closed after two-car collision

The crash happened just after 8am today.

Paramedics tend to multiple patients

Bundy tourism numbers in a spin

NEW REPORT: Figures show 42,000 international visitors have travelled to Bundaberg and spent $46 million in the year to March 2017.

Visitors are coming but not staying as long

LETTER: Attitude problem

CLEAR THE DECKS: Students unwilling to learn should not be in school, says a reader.

Letter to the Editor

Local Partners

Monto Cattle Club on roll at region events

Monto Cattle Club kids took out several top spots at Sub-Chambers

SmartCity training college officially de-registered

CUT OFF: SmartCity has been officially cut off from providing nationally-recognised courses.

BREAKING: Coast-based national training college barred by regulators

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, June 8

PACK A PICNIC: Head to the Teddy Bears' Picnic in Childers today.

Five things you need to know

Children's Hour to open at Playhouse

The Children's Hour is on at the Playhouse.

American play to be performed

Soar high at Moncrieff with tribute to Eagles

The Best of The Eagles show is coming to Bundy.

Enjoy sell-out tribute show

Director's DV gaffe leaves Project panel stunned

THE entire Project panel has been left in shocked silence during an uncomfortable interview with a controversial antifeminism film director.

The Mummy: Reviewers pan Tom Cruise's latest flick

Sofia Boutella appears in a scene from, "The Mummy."

Tom Cruise's latest movie is a giant flop, according to critics

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz in a scene from film My Cousin Rachel.

Nothing is what it seems in cleverly structured costume drama

Andrew Bolt punch-on: New footage shows him swinging

Andrew Bolt stumbles on a table as the attackers flee.

Two protesters set upon Bolt, spraying him with liquid

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

The Angels' Dave "Gleeso” Gleeson, John Brewster, Nick Norton, Rick Brewster and (front) Sam Brewster.

No "going through the motions” for this legendary rock outfit

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION RETURNING $425.00 PER WEEK

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $319,900

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

LEADING BEAUTY BUSINESS

53 Watson Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Commercial This is an outstanding opportunity to join Australia's Booming Billion Dollar Beauty ... $250,000 +...

This is an outstanding opportunity to join Australia's Booming Billion Dollar Beauty and Anti-Ageing Industry. Established in 1990, Vanessa Morgan Skin...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

PRIME POSITION PLUS POOL!

20 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $365,000

DON'T MISS OUT! Located in Bargara Parks Estate and with Bargara Central Shopping Centre just 400m up the road offering Aldi, Woolworths, Pharmacy and up to 20...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 OFFERS OVER...

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM RETURNING $270 P/W ON 1012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

SUPERB HOME PRICED TO SELL!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $229,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!