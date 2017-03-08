Eyes on health

SPECSAVERS is calling on Bundaberg residents, particularly those aged over 35, to book an eye test ahead of World Glaucoma Week.

Despite growing awareness of the debilitating eye condition, 10 million Australians are still not having regular eye tests according to latest research from Specsavers, putting their eyesight at risk.

The plus side is that if glaucoma is detected early, it can be treated and your sight can be saved.

To book an eye test at Specsavers Bundaberg Sugarland store, visit www.specsavers.com.au /stores/bundabergsugarland.