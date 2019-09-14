Eyeing off clean sweep: The Waves Cities try to win four senior titles

All Blacks’ Nathan McGill breaks away from The Waves Cities’ Martin Green.

HOCKEY: The Waves Cities will be aiming for a slice of history later today in the Bundaberg Hockey Association.

The club is aiming to win all four senior titles in Division 1 and Division 2, with a team in each decider.

If they do, it will be the first time in a decade.

For Division 1, The Waves Cities will face All Blacks and Arrows in the men’s and women’s respectively.

In Division 2, The Waves Cities face Raiders in the women’s competition and Rovers in the men’s.

To top it off, the club has two sides in junior competitions – under-11s and U13s.

“I’d like to get the whole six of them in,” The Waves Cities president Ron Rach said.

“But we don’t expect them to be walkovers. We need to play at our best, all have to play well.”

The Division 1 men’s side is aiming to make amends for last year’s loss in double extra time to All Blacks.

The Waves Cities is aiming to stop the opposition winning three times in a row.

But the women are aiming for back-to-back wins after beating Arrows in extra time last year.



“On form all year, (both Division 1 sides) should do well,” Rach said.

“They all just go out there and there is a will to win.

“Our Division 1 always do that.”

For The Waves Cities men, they will have to get past All Blacks goalkeeper Des Barritt to win Division 1.

Barritt is playing in goal after playing on the field for the past two years the team triumphed.

But he knows today’s contest will be tough.

“Last year our side was a lesser side than the year before. We’re better this year,” Barritt said.

“But it’s been a bit of an uphill battle. We’ve nearly had a different team all week.”

The sides have had some close clashes, including draws throughout the season.

The most recent match, two weeks ago, was a 4-3 win to The Waves Cities.

“(The) boys have been playing well,” Barritt said.

“There’s nothing between Cities and us the last four times we met.

“It’s anyone’s game and who turns up on the day will win.”

Barritt said the focus would be on defence, with Cities having plenty of strike power up front.

The game starts at 6.30pm tonight, with juniors starting the day at 9am.