Eye on stranded animals

WASHED UP: A dugong washed up at Burnett Heads.

IN THE aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie, beachgoers and boaties are urged to keep an eye out for stranded marine life.

"Heavy rain is likely to wash silty waters from rivers onto important offshore sea grass beds - the main food source for turtles and dugongs,” the Department of Environment and Heritage has said.

Silt smothers and can kill sea grass, but sea grass meadows - usually located several hundred metres offshore - are expected to recover over the next 12 to 18 months.

A diver visiting Bundaberg had an up close experience with a dugong off Barolin Rocks in September last year.

EHP wildlife officers request that any turtle and dugong strandings due to ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie are reported to 1300 130 372.