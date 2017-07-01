Eye checks can prevent disease

MAKE AN APPOINTMENT: Go and see Jo and Amy from George and Matilda Eyecare every two years to have your eyes tested.

IT'S a shocking fact that one Australian loses part or all of their vision every hour of every day.

This is unbelievable given the great health care services we have in this country.

This JulEYE, the optometrists at George and Matilda Eyecare are encouraging everyone to be aware of looking after their eyes so they can prevent vision loss.

This is because, when it comes to preventing eye problems, there are real dangers of not having a regular eye examination every two years.

The major causes of permanent vision loss in Australia are macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic eye disease. All are more common in people over the age of 40, although diabetic eye disease can occur at a younger age depending on when the disease developed.

About 12 million Australians, or roughly half the population, now have long-term eye conditions including glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataracts, astigmatism, long and short-sightedness.

More than 70% of Australians with diabetes will develop changes to their eyes within 15 years of diagnosis. The younger a person is when diabetes develops, the earlier retinopathy is likely to develop. Poor control of blood sugar levels will also increase the risk of retinopathy.

Diabetic retinopathy occurs when tiny blood vessels in the retina are damaged and can cause permanent loss of vision.

At George and Matilda, checking for eye disease using high resolution retinal scanning is a routine part of an eye examination. Early detection and referral for appropriate treatment can prevent up to 98% of all severe vision loss.

Facts and tips:

An eye examination every two years is necessary for early detection and treatment of eye disease.

Macular and retinal scans, available at George and Matilda, are recommended to check for diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration and glaucoma.

Early diagnosis and appropriate referral for treatment can prevent severe vision loss.

A comprehensive eye examination in JulEYE will assure your eyes are in good health. It's a simple case of being proactive because this can have a direct impact on reducing preventable blindness. The reality is that many symptoms of eye disease are either invisible or not immediately obvious.