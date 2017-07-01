23°
News

Eye checks can prevent disease

Advertising Feature | 1st Jul 2017 8:55 AM
MAKE AN APPOINTMENT: Go and see Jo and Amy from George and Matilda Eyecare every two years to have your eyes tested.
MAKE AN APPOINTMENT: Go and see Jo and Amy from George and Matilda Eyecare every two years to have your eyes tested.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S a shocking fact that one Australian loses part or all of their vision every hour of every day.

This is unbelievable given the great health care services we have in this country.

This JulEYE, the optometrists at George and Matilda Eyecare are encouraging everyone to be aware of looking after their eyes so they can prevent vision loss.

This is because, when it comes to preventing eye problems, there are real dangers of not having a regular eye examination every two years.

The major causes of permanent vision loss in Australia are macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic eye disease. All are more common in people over the age of 40, although diabetic eye disease can occur at a younger age depending on when the disease developed.

About 12 million Australians, or roughly half the population, now have long-term eye conditions including glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataracts, astigmatism, long and short-sightedness.

More than 70% of Australians with diabetes will develop changes to their eyes within 15 years of diagnosis. The younger a person is when diabetes develops, the earlier retinopathy is likely to develop. Poor control of blood sugar levels will also increase the risk of retinopathy.

Diabetic retinopathy occurs when tiny blood vessels in the retina are damaged and can cause permanent loss of vision.

At George and Matilda, checking for eye disease using high resolution retinal scanning is a routine part of an eye examination. Early detection and referral for appropriate treatment can prevent up to 98% of all severe vision loss.

Facts and tips:

An eye examination every two years is necessary for early detection and treatment of eye disease.

Macular and retinal scans, available at George and Matilda, are recommended to check for diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration and glaucoma.

Early diagnosis and appropriate referral for treatment can prevent severe vision loss.

A comprehensive eye examination in JulEYE will assure your eyes are in good health. It's a simple case of being proactive because this can have a direct impact on reducing preventable blindness. The reality is that many symptoms of eye disease are either invisible or not immediately obvious.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  advertising feature eye check eye disease

Holiday boredom busters

Holiday boredom busters

Are your kids bored out of their brains these holidays? Check out this great list that is sure to keep them entertained for hours.

Work begins on South Kolan Pub

WORK STARTS: Repairs have started at the South Kolan Pub after a car smashed into it in May.

Repairs have started after a Landcruiser took out half the pub

Come on, come on, lay down your guns and surrender

GUN AMENESTY: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson is calling on members of the community to surrender unlicensed firearms as part of the three-month firearm amnesty.

If you have an unlicensed firearm now is the time to turn it in

Team spirit leads the way in run for charity

Ready for this year's Friendlies Cane2Coral Fun Run are Team Eddie, BSLSC, Bundaberg State High School, Team Bundy Sugar, The Friendlies, The Waves and Bundy Parkrunners

Cane2Coral Fun Run

Local Partners

WATCH: Dolphins join paddleboarder at Woodgate

IF YOU thought you had to leave town to swim with the dolphins, think again.

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services.

Migrating whales headed our way

WOW: Kayakers were treated to a close encounter with a pod of whales on Monday off Double Island Point.

Get ready for whales!

Karts back in Bundy for school holiday weekend

ACTION: Bundy people can try go-karts.

Get ready for action

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

"The show shows so much brutality but in the face of that there is still hope,”

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

CONVENIENT and CENTRAL LOCATION

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $289,000

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $179,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

BREATHTAKINGLY STUNNING OCEAN FRONT RESIDENCE

209 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 $1,150,000

The first word that comes to mind when you inspect this property is stunning. Located at the southern end of Bargara this breathtaking home will leave you...

387m2 PRESTIGE HOME, 4007M2 BLOCK, 9 x 7 SHED

19 Black Beauty Court, Branyan 4670

House 4 3 5 $669,000

A stunning home in as new condition built at the end of 2015 by Warren Family Homes. The 387m2 home with high-ceilings features 3 large living areas consisting of...

SECURE YOUR DREAM TODAY

Lot 52 Palermo Avenue, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land This is the ideal place to design and build the new home ... $163,500

This is the ideal place to design and build the new home you have always dreamed of. Lot 52 Palermo Avenue is a 735m2 easement free allotment located in a master...

PICTURE YOUR DREAM HOME HERE

Lot 95 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Lot 95 Amalfi Court is a 742m2 easement free allotment located in ... $159,990

Lot 95 Amalfi Court is a 742m2 easement free allotment located in quiet cul de sac within Belle Eden Estate. The estate is a master planned community in an...

PRIVATE AND QUIET IN BELLE EDEN ESTATE

Lot 97 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Quietly tucked away at the end of a cul de sac and ... $157,000

Quietly tucked away at the end of a cul de sac and private from the road is Lot 97 Amalfi Court, a 707m2 easement free allotment located in Belle Eden Estate. The...

BUNDABERG&#39;S BEST VALUE SMALL ACREAGE WITH TOWN WATER, BLOCKS FROM 3,958 M2 TO 2.7HA

Black Beauty Estate, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... FROM $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, Black Beauty Estate...

SURROUND YOURSELF WITH QUALITY NEW HOMES

Lot 98 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Positioned in a small cul de sac consisting of only 7 residences, ... $153,500

Positioned in a small cul de sac consisting of only 7 residences, Lot 98 Amalfi Court is a 707m2 easement free allotment located in Belle Eden Estate. The estate...

FANTASTIC ENVIRONMENT FOR YOUR FAMILY TO LIVE AND GROW

Lot 99 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Lot 99 Amalfi Court is a 755m2 easement free corner allotment located ... $159,990

Lot 99 Amalfi Court is a 755m2 easement free corner allotment located in a master planned community featuring unique streetscapes in an unbeatable location and is...

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Riverside owners are sold on Bundy

NEW IN TOWN: The new owner of the Burnett Riverside Motel and H20 Restaurant, Paul Spiteri, with general manager Andrew Zeims.

"We just went 'Wow, what a great spot' straight away”

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Majestic Maroochy

It's envious aspect is unknown to even many locals

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!