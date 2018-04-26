Eye-catching waterside home

BOASTING over 569sq m of under roof space, this modern entertainer offers loads of freedom and space with stunning canal views.

The home has been designed to accommodate the modern family with large sliding doors open to seamlessly allow the integrations of outdoor living into the open-plan kitchen, dining and family areas and two separate large tv/media rooms.

High vaulted ceilings throughout to maximise the feeling of light and space and provide excellent cooling in the summer.

The kitchen serves as the ideal meeting point with quality cabinetry with ample storage. 40mm ceaser stone benchtops offing a quilt feel to all surfaces. With quality appliances stainless steel appliances fitted, all complete with butler's pantry.

With four over sized bedrooms to choose and a separate office there is ample space to fit the largest of families. All bedrooms complete with own private ensuites and full walk-in robes.

The home also features a large lock-up garage with drive through additional space for a boat or caravan to be stored away.

This immaculate water view residence offers peace and tranquillity overlooking the beautiful canals of Pelican Waters. A true family entertainer offering the ultimate in Sunshine Coast living.

PELICAN WATERS

36 Whitehaven Way

4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Car

Features: Four bedrooms all with ensuites and walk-in robes, choice of either upstairs or down stairs master bedroom. Canal views, 759sq m corner block

Price: $1,165,000

Agent: Grant Goodrum and Matt Tucker at Century 21 Lifestyle Caloundra

Contact: 0413 282 274

Inspection: Saturday 11-11.30am