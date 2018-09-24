Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sharni Hughes, 22, from Carrara, on the Gold Coast.
Sharni Hughes, 22, from Carrara, on the Gold Coast.
News

Ex-worker sues popular burger chain

by Vanda Carson
24th Sep 2018 5:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BURGER store worker who suffered "serious" burns from hot oil is suing a popular chain for more than $800,000 in damages claiming her dream career is now off-limits.

Carrara woman Sharni Hughes, 24, has told the Supreme Court that she was studying a Bachelor of Criminology and Justice with the aim of becoming an Australian Federal Police officer or a parole or correctional officer, when her foot was burned at Grill'd in February 2016.

In her claim filed in court this month, Ms Hughes claims the burns have "significantly restricted her employability in the future" and have required medical treatment, with more to come.

Sharni Hughes, 22, from Carrara, is suing former employer Grill'd after her foot was burnt by hot oil.
Sharni Hughes, 22, from Carrara, is suing former employer Grill'd after her foot was burnt by hot oil.

She is claiming total damages of $839,119, which is mostly made up of the anticipated future loss of income of $700 per week until she reaches the age 67, which comes to $656,600.

 

Her claim alleges that "hot oil, gushing from the upturned nozzle ... poured onto" her left foot while a trainee was learning how to use the deep fryer at Grill'd Harbour Town, in Biggera Waters.

Ms Hughes says she suffered serious burns and scarring to her foot, chronic pain, psychiatric injury including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and aggravation of generalised anxiety disorder.

Ms Hughes, who was required to cook, wait on tables, serve beverages and clean in the kitchen as a "team leader", claims the accident was caused by the "negligence, breach of duty and breach of the implied term of contract" of Grill'd.

She said Grill'd failed to correctly train the trainee to safely drain the "hazardous" deep fryer of hot oil.

Grill'd has not filed a defence to the claims.

Its website states the chain has 132 stores nationwide including 35 in Queensland and 22 in Brisbane.

Related Items

Show More

Top Stories

    Bargara development higher than Jewel, which council allowed

    premium_icon Bargara development higher than Jewel, which council allowed

    Council News DESPITE having more storeys than any other building in Bargara, the Jewel, if passed, would not be highest structure council has ever approved in the township.

    LNP: '400 give up looking for jobs across Wide Bay'

    premium_icon LNP: '400 give up looking for jobs across Wide Bay'

    News New figures show unemployment rate rises

    • 24th Sep 2018 6:19 AM
    WORKPLACE INJURY: Man sues firm for $1m after ladder fall

    premium_icon WORKPLACE INJURY: Man sues firm for $1m after ladder fall

    News Bundaberg man sues painting firm after falling off ladder

    Insta-famous pooch gets red carpet walk

    premium_icon Insta-famous pooch gets red carpet walk

    Offbeat Daisy has created quite a following on Instagram

    Local Partners