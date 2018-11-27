Cheika’s methods leading to ‘fear and anxiety’

Michael Cheika has had too much power for far too long. That’s the verdict from former players.

MICHAEL Cheika has been warned that if he survives the axe that so many fed-up supporters think he deserves after overseeing one of the worst Wallaby seasons on record, he needs to loosen his iron-fisted control over the Wallabies or face further humiliation.

While calls for Cheika to be dumped immediately are growing louder by the day after the team's embarrassing end to their European campaign, former Wallabies think he will probably survive, if only because there are less than 10 months before the start of next year's World Cup in Japan and no obvious successor.

Rugby Australia has had ample opportunity to show him the door, saying it believes in the big plans he's promised but failed to deliver, so has resisted the temptation.

Now, after losing nine of 13 Tests this year, everyone is pretty much in agreement that the Wallabies have buckley's chance of getting their hands on the Webb Ellis Cup unless changes are made, starting with the autocratic way that Cheika runs the team.

"Australian rugby is on its knees and we can't just sit back and think things will suddenly get better unless something significant changes," former Test hooker Brendan Cannon said.

"I think Cheika's fundamentally a good coach but he's got too much control, so what Rugby Australia needs to do is take away the control component and just allow him to coach but not have the overarching influence that he appears to have on Rugby Australia."

Former Test hooker Brendan Cannon thinks Cheika is a good coach but he needs to focus soley on that role. Picture: Mark Evans

Cannon said Cheika's inconsistent selections were adversely contributing to the team's increasingly woeful performances because the players were more worried about trying to keep their positions than about building combinations.

"No one can question their individual efforts, but what's happening is that they're playing with fear and anxiety so that affects individual performances which flow on to the team," Cannon said.

"These guys are very good individual rugby players and have been for a number of years but they look like they're going backwards as athletes because their connections and combinations are starting to become below par and almost not even Super Rugby standard."

Two-time World Cup-­winner Phil Kearns said Cheika needs to rethink his coaching set-up.

He has three assistant coaches: Stephen Larkham (attack), Nathan Grey (defence) and Simon Raiwalui (forwards), but the Wallabies have struggled in all three areas.

"I think Cheika's the right guy to take us through to the World Cup but I think he needs to make some fundamental changes to his coaching team," Kearns said.

Phil Kearns knows what it takes to win world cups and he believes the Wallabies need to change. Picture: Getty

"Cheika's best trait is that he's incredibly loyal and Cheik's worst trait is that he's incredibly loyal."

Kearns said the sloppy way the Wallabies handled the dropping of Kurtley Beale and Adam Ashley-Cooper was symptomatic of the team's problems on and off the field.

"I think it smells of a team that's under pressure and they are under pressure. They read the paper and they see the disappointment of their fans, all that sort of stuff," Kearns said.

"I think it was something that was probably blown out of proportion but when things aren't going your way, you make some rash decisions."

World Cup winner Matt Burke was less diplomatic, saying he thought the Wallabies had sunk so low under Cheika that opposition teams no longer feared them, while players had no idea about their own positions.

"That respect factor is gone," Burke said.