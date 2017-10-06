Extreme weather hurts our farmers

This strawberry farmer is eating what he can after floods swamped his property at Bundaberg. (Supplied: Michael Meiers)

CHRISTMAS produce may not be the same after Monday's freak storm.

With more than 340mm of rain hitting some parts of the region, Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers managing director Bree Grima said both crops and infrastructure have sustained significant damage.

Ms Grima said some crops suffered more than others.

"Newly planted crops such as capsicum, chilli, melon and pumpkin are most vulnerable to the deluge of rain whereas producers with good drainage and mature plants have fared better,” she said.

"Unfortunately some commodities that were nearing the end of their season such as strawberries may now make the decision to end early.

"Commodities we love to enjoy at Christmas time may have also been affected with some mango producers reporting fruit drop.”

She said early reports indicate erosion, loss of irrigation equipment and crops have been in varying amounts.

"It is however the untold costs that mount up quickly for producers such as the machine and labour hours to replace topsoil and irrigation, to replant and re-budget to do all this,” she said.

"Numerous producers have also lost beehives which will impact on pollination.”

Ms Grimer said despite the damage caused by the wild weather, the rain was definitely needed.

"We're glad to hear reports of full aquifers and dams which will assist greatly leading into the summer months.” she said.

"We are continuing to collect information from growers to ascertain the level of damage and call on State Government to assist where possible to get our farmers back to doing what they do best, providing the food for our dinner plates.”