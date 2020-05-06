River searched for clues to Amber's disappearance

UPDATE 11.40am: POLICE divers are searching around boats moored at Evans Head, looking for signs of missing woman Amber Christie.

Two divers are in the water at the marina near Evans Head Fishermen's Cooperative, assisted by two other dive personnel on land.

A fifth member of the dive team has travelled upstream of the marina on the Evans River with an SES crew.

Police are searching for Amber Christie, 49, who went missing in Evans Head last Sunday.

UPDATE 9.40am: POLICE are continuing to appeal for public assistance to locate a missing woman from the Far North Coast.

Amber Christie, 49, was last seen leaving her home on Ash Street, Evans Head, about 4.15pm on Sunday.

When she failed to return later that evening, her family contacted police.

Officers from Richmond Police District have commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.

A large-scale multi-agency search has been conducted around the Evans Head region on Monday and Tuesday, with the assistance of officers from Richmond PD, Police Rescue, OSG, PolAir, SES volunteers, Richmond Valley Council rangers, and NSW Surf Life Saving.

The search will continue today along the Evans Head River, with the assistance of the Marine Area Command and police divers.

Amber is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 160cm-165cm tall, with a medium build, golden brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police are appealing for public help to locate missing woman, Amber Christie, 49, who was last seen leaving her home on Ash Street, Evans Head, about 4.15pm on Sunday, May 3 May.

She was last seen wearing tights, a long sleeve grey jumper and a backpack.

As police continue to investigate her whereabouts, detectives are urging anyone in the Evans Head area who may have dashcam footage or CCTV footage from Sunday afternoon and night to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Original story: AS POLICE divers travel to Evans Head this morning, the officer in charge of the forward command at the small seaside town has praised the efforts of the community in the search for missing woman Amber Christie.

Richmond Police District Detective Chief Inspector Darren Cloake said officers and State Emergency Services crews "kept searching last night until resources were exhausted".

"An extensive search was conducted yesterday on both sides of the Evans River and into and above many kilometres of bushland," he said.

"A full canvas was made into the caravan park and a cursory search into the waterways using jet skis and drones.

"Today we will concentrate utilising police divers who will arrive via PolAir this morning as well as vessels via Marine Area Command."

Insp Cloake said at this stage police were continuing to maintain an open mind as to Ms Christie's baffling disappearance.

"The police role is to the find the truth and find the facts," he said.

"We will not speculate until we can prove the facts."

Insp Cloake said Ms Christie's family had been kept in the loop regarding the search.

"The family have extreme concerns for the health and safety of their loved one," he said.

"There is so far no information which may shed some light upon her current whereabouts."

Insp Cloake said on their first full day of search on Monday, "we used a combination of recuse boats, jetskis, All Terrain Vehicles and the Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter".

"After searching the town we used the mouth the of the river as a point of reference and searched north and south," he said.

"There was a potential sighting a Half Tide Beach and we searched there, north and south, but found nothing.

"There's lots of rough terrain hence the use of a helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft with specialist optical enhancement equipment, but nothing beats troops on the ground.

"The aircraft did a circuit around the whole area."

Insp Cloake said he was impressed with how the whole Evans Head community has come together during this tough time.

"On the headland the other day I counted over 100 people helping, people are even baking and bring down food for the searchers," he said.

"It's really heart-warming and I can't thank people enough for helping."