The Waves Cities celebrate winning the women's division 1 title over Arrows on Saturday.
Sport

Extra time the charm for Waves Cities

Shane Jones
by
11th Sep 2018 10:14 AM
HOCKEY: The Waves Cities women's team almost gave their coach Robbie Quaite a heart attack on Saturday afternoon.

After watching the men's side play in extra time in the grand final and lose to All Blacks (above), Quaite was forced to do it again in the women's decider.

The Waves Cities and Arrows Athletics were level after normal time in the Bundaberg Hockey Association division 1 women's final with both sides unable to break the deadlock.

But Quaite didn't need to worry.

The Waves Cities secured its second title in three years with an early goal in extra time that was the difference between the sides.

"I must admit the 'here we go again' was in my head when it got close to full time,” Quaite said.

"But the side took the opportunity when it came.

"It was a tough contest.”

The Waves Cities are familiar to beating Arrows in extra time.

The side did it in 2016.

"It was a low-scoring game, which was surprising as both teams score plenty of goals,” Quaite said.

"But the Arrows goalkeeper was outstanding, she kept them in the game.”

Quaite said the grand final win was significant in the first year for the club under The Waves Sports Club umbrella.

"We did better than I expected,” he said.

"We had plenty of players out from the previous year.

"But it was really good because we had a fair few young girls play and be involved in the success.”

The loss for Arrows was their second in five years after winning the three titles in the other years.

There will be more on the club in tomorrow's NewsMail.

arrows athletics bundaberg hockey association the waves cities
Bundaberg News Mail

