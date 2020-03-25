Menu
Extra powers granted to health officers to contain COVID-19

Zachary O'Brien
25th Mar 2020 2:22 PM
QUEENSLAND Police and Liquor Licensing officers were granted extra powers this week to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

A Queensland Health spokesman said the emergency officers were appointed under the Public Health Act 2005 and were designed to help Queensland best respond to public health emergencies.

“As emergency officers general, these officers have powers to enforce the new COVID-19 provisions of the Act,” the spokesman said.

The provisions provide officers greater powers to:

  • Implement social distancing measures including mass gatherings
  • Isolate or quarantine people to assist in containing COVID-19
  • Direct facilities to implement measures to protect the health and safety of Queenslanders

“Failure to comply with directions or notices issued under the new COVID-19 provisions may result in an individual or organisation being issued with a penalty infringement notice,” the spokesman said.

Chapter 8 of the Act states that directions given must be provided in writing and state that it is an offence to not comply with the direction.

The Act also provides the chief health officer the power to issue directions restricting people’s movements, contain them in or exclude them from places and restrict contact between people.

