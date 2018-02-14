Extra effort paying off for little motel

RELAXING ENVIROMENT: Jan Alcock and Charlie Ikstrums welcome you to the Moore Park Beach Motel.

GOING the extra mile has paid off again for one of Bundaberg's bargain hotels.

Moore Park Beach Motel has taken out the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Hotels, ranking 8th in Australia.

The accommodation was recognised as a winner in the Bargain Hotels - South Pacific and Bargain Hotels - Australia categories.

This year, the awards celebrate hotel winners in 10 categories, including Top Hotels Overall, Luxury, Bargain, Small, Best Service, B&Bs and Inns, Romance, Family, All-Inclusive, and Value for Money.

The hallmarks of Travellers' Choice hotels winners are remarkable service, value, and quality.

Owners Jan Alcock and Chalie Ikstrums spoke with the NewsMail about winning an award for a consecutive year.

Ms Alcock said it was a humbling feeling to know the motel was rated so highly in the travel reviews, and it may be the breakfast that got them over the line.

"If people directly with us we give them a free breakfast made from local produce,” she said.

"Charlie's omelette is one of the best breakfasts around and its thanks to region's produce.”

The business partners have owned and operated the only motel at Moore Park Beach for six and a half years.

They live on site and do everything from cleaning, to cooking and maintenance.

She said a few years ago they realised there was a need to extend the hotel to provide rooms for people with disabilities.

"We couldn't change the rooms we had, so we built a new room to the Disability Standards Australia code,” she said.

"Changes included lowering power points and widening doors for wheelchair accessibility.”

Ms Alcock said the hardest thing they found was word of mouth and letting travellers know they are out there.

She hopes this accolade will assist along with the positive reviews on the TripAdviser site.

The seven-room hotel is 200m from the beautiful beaches of Moore Park and is pet friendly.

"We are very grateful to all our guests who have taken the time to review us on TripAdvisor, and we continue to endeavour to ensure all our guests enjoy their experience when they stay with us,” Ms Alcock said.

"We believe the basics of any motel stay are a really clean room, comfortable beds for a good night's sleep and a great breakfast to see them through the day.”