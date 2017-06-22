Extra cash for Tinana interchange repair

Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports and Minister for Energy, Biofuels and Water Supply The Honourable Mark Bailey and MP Bruce Saunders.

THE State Government will deliver $197.4 million of road infrastructure in 2017-18 for the Wide Bay Burnett district as part of a record investment in road and transport infrastructure for the second year in a row.

Minister for Main Roads and Road Safety Mark Bailey spruiked the Bruce in the Wide Bay Burnett today as part of his 1700 kilometre Bruce blitz road trip up the Queensland coast to talk about the record roads program the Palaszczuk Government is delivering.

"The funding for Wide Bay Burnett is part of the Palaszczuk Government's record spend on road and transport infrastructure across the state for the second year in a row, delivering around $21 billion of works and supporting 17,000 jobs over the next four years,” Mr Bailey said.

"This will include $868 million of works planned just for Wide Bay Burnett alone, supporting 756 jobs, over the next four years as outlined in the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program (QTRIP) 2017-18 to 2020-21.

"It's also part of the $8.5 billion 10-year Bruce Highway Upgrade Program jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland governments to improve safety and reduce serious injuries along the whole stretch of the highway form Cairns to Brisbane.”

"Last week's Budget shows our commitment to delivering key infrastructure and creating jobs for Wide Bay Burnett and for the entire State including $40 million allocated this year to four lane the Bruce Highway between Cooroy and Curra (Section C).

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said this year the Palaszczuk Government would complete the construction of the $38 million Tinana Interchange.

"$8 million has been allocated in 2017-18, to complete the Bruce Highway Tinana Interchange which will be welcome news for my electorate,” he said.

"$6 million is also allocated in 2017-18, to signalise the intersection on Hervey Bay Road-Urraween Road, Maryborough, at a total cost of $12.5 million.”

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the Palaszczuk Government would invest around $6.4 million on state controlled roads in Bundaberg this year as well as further investments in our local and national road networks.

"This includes improvements to Bargara Road, Gin Gin Road, Port Road, the Burnett River bridge and Goodwood Road,” she said.

Minister Bailey said the Palaszczuk Government also reconfirmed its commitment to the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme (TIDS) after the previous LNP government gutted the program.

"A further $6.8 million will be invested in 2017-18 for the Wide Bay Burnett which means local governments will be able to fund the development of transport related infrastructure,” he said.

"This is more than a 90 per cent increase in funding compared to what the LNP committed in their last budget.”

Mr Bailey said the Budget also focused on cyclists, with $18.6 million planned for new cycling infrastructure across Queensland in 2017-18, which includes $310,000for the Wide Bay Burnett.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to making cycling safer and more accessible for communities across Queensland,” he said.

"We have also awarded $17 million to 30 local governments across Queensland for the delivery of an additional 35 kilometres of cycle network.

2017-18 QTRIP major road projects for Wide Bay Burnett include:

$40 million in 2017-18, to widen the Bruce Highway to four lanes between Cooroy and Curra (Section C: Traveston to Woondum), at a total cost of $384.2 million.

$12.2 million in 2017-18, to widen and rehabilitate pavement on the Bruce Highway between Hebbards Road and North South Road, Apple Tree Creek, total cost of $14.9 million.

$8 million in 2017-18, to construct the Bruce Highway Tinana Interchange, at a total cost of $38 million.

$6 million in 2017-18, to signalise the intersection on Hervey Bay Road-Urraween Road, Maryborough, at a total cost of $12.5 million.

Minister Bailey said the Palaszczuk Government was committed to continuing our record investment, building our roads network, boosting productivity, future proofing the state, creating jobs and fostering economic growth.

"We're repairing the damage done by the LNP who slashed roads funding by $600 million and stalled road infrastructure across Queensland,” he said.