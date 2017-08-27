Extra beer a misjudgement for driver

AFTER four XXXX Gold stubbies, Gregory Clarke, 63, lost the sheen from his good traffic history when he was caught drink driving on Captain Cook Drive.

Prosecutor, Sgt Dean Burgess, said that for a man of his age, Clarke had a very good traffic history.

Clarke pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving at Agnes Water on Friday, May 19.

He had an alcohol reading of 0.058.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin accepted the incident had been a simple misjudgement.

Clarke was disqualified from driving for four weeks.

He was also fined $300.