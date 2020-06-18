Menu
Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick said the state government was investing more than $6 billion in COVID recovery efforts. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP
Bundy first home buyers could be eligible for thousands more

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
18th Jun 2020 5:36 PM
Those looking at purchasing their first home in regional Queensland should be laughing, as government funding will cover $45k of the cost.

The state government this week reaffirmed a commitment to the $15,000 First Home Owners Grant, but sprinkled on an additional $5000 for those buying homes in regional areas.

The $106 million boost will be available for contracts to purchase or build a new home until December 31 for applicants using the home as their principal place of residence.

This additional fund, along with the $25k HomeBuilder subsidy from the Federal Government, will mean $45,000 is available for first home buyers in Bundaberg.

State Treasurer Cameron Dick said the Palaszczuk Government was investing more than $6 billion to help Queensland recover from COVID.

"We are continuing our health response and starting to deliver our plan for economic recovery," he said.

"This includes significant investment in the infrastructure and communities of regional Queensland, which will create more jobs and opportunities for workers and families.

"We want to encourage people to make regional Queensland their home and support the state's construction sector."

Additionally, a further $100 million towards housing construction will see 215 new social homes built across the state, with the Department of Housing and Public Works advising 24 of these social homes will be built in the Wide Bay region.

