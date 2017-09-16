27°
Extra $24m in funding for bridge

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.
Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.

AN ADDITIONAL $16.5m for the construction, upgrade and replacement of bridges and rail crossings across Flynn, including Bundaberg's Smiths Creek Bridge, has been welcomed by Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.

The announcement of successful proposals under Round Three of the Bridges Renewal Program is in addition to the previous $7.8 million in funding by the Federal Government.

The successful projects span the extensive road network of the diverse regional electorate of Flynn and will create hundreds of jobs in the process.

Mr O'Dowd said he had worked closely with the community to identify key bridges and rail crossing for replacement and upgrade, with the improvements greatly improving the transport links across the region.

