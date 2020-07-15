Extinction Rebellion grandma has her day in court

An 80-year-old grandmother and climate activist has faced court after she was arrested protesting last year.

AN 80-year-old Sorell grandmother has walked out of court a free woman after police arrested her protesting at an Extinction Rebellion blockade.

Climate activist Elizabeth Perey was one of several people arrested outside Parliament House during the fortnight-long, nationwide Spring Rebellion last October.

Also arrested during the protests were three "knitting nannas" - aged 73, 64 and 63 - who blocked entry to the parliament's doorway by knitting scarves that read "tell the truth".

On Tuesday, Ms Perey appeared in the Hobart Magistrates Court and pleaded not guilty to failing to comply with the direction of a police officer after the environmentalists blocked parliament's car park.

However, the charge was dismissed after prosecutors tendered no evidence.

"I am in my 80th year and I can assure you it is not just young people who are scared out of their wits about what we have done to the planet," the retiree said after the hearing.

"Scientists have been warning us for the past 40 years that if we continue to dig fossil fuels out of the ground and burn them, and continue land clearing, we will create a climate catastrophe."

Fellow activist Jodi Henry was also free to go after having the same charge dismissed when no evidence was tendered.

Also on Tuesday, Cathryn Jay, Christopher Shepherd and Emily Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty to the charge - but had no convictions recorded.

However, they were ordered to be of good behaviour and not commit any crimes of public disorder for 18 months, and were also slapped with court fees of $68.04.

"As an allied health professional, I have worked with many marginalised people who experience social inequality and hardship everyday. They will suffer the most from the impacts of climate change if we stand by and do nothing," Ms Jay said after the hearing.

The three knitting nannas were charged with trespass and will return to court on July 18.

Another seven activists will return to court for a contested hearing on November 18, when they will be represented pro bono by high-profile barrister Greg Barns SC.

Extinction Rebellion Tasmania said it was currently planning for further protests in September this year.

