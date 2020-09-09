Extensive work under way in search for missing man

Officers from Richmond and Coffs Clarence Police Districts are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

POLICE from two districts continue to appeal for information on missing Northern Rivers man Rohan Lloyd.

On Wednesday morning police again called for public assistance as they continue to search for a man missing from the state's north.

Rohan Lloyd, aged 37, was last seen in Kyogle about 11am on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

His family contacted police when he could not be contacted. Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.

Police released an image of car they said is similar to the one missing man Rhoan Lloyd was driving. It is a light blue 2009 Hyundai Getz and was located by police on Wednesday, September 2, near Whiteman Creek Rd on the mid-north coast.

His vehicle - a light blue 2009 Hyundai Getz - was located by police on Wednesday, September 2, near Whiteman Creek Road on the mid-north coast.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence and Richmond Police Districts are conducting extensive inquiries into his whereabouts.

Mr Lloyd lives in Lismore, however, he is also known to frequent the Kyogle, Barkers Vale and Coffs Harbour areas.

Police have released an image of a vehicle similar to Mr Lloyd's in the hope that someone may have noticed it around the mid north coast in late August to early September.

Mr Lloyd is described as being of caucasian appearance, 167cm tall, with a medium build, balding brown hair and a short, fine beard.

Anyone who sees him, or believes they know his whereabouts, or who may have seen his light blue 2009 Hyundai Getz with NSW registration CI 19 FC in late August or early September, is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information about Rohan's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.